Workers at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Mexico City plan to hold another march on Wednesday, demanding higher wages, better working conditions, increased funding for the healthcare system, and an end to shortages of medicines and medical supplies. Mexico News Daily reports.

Current and former IMSS employees decided to hold another action at a meeting in the Mexican capital on Sunday. The march, called the “Great March in Mexico City,” is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. from the Siglo XXI National Medical Center on Cuauhtémoc Avenue in the Doctores neighborhood. The final destination has not yet been determined, but participants may once again head to IMSS offices on Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, where they set up a protest camp 10 days ago.

Participants’ demands

The protesters’ demands include a 10% wage increase, adequate provision of IMSS hospitals and clinics with medicines and medical supplies, the hiring of additional staff to reduce excessive workloads, and allocating resources to healthcare at the level of 7% of GDP. They also demand changes to the pension system and the resignation or dismissal of Rafael Olivos Hernández, head of the National Union of Social Security Workers.

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Participants called for solidarity actions by IMSS workers in other Mexican states. On Tuesday, they are also set to hold their own press conference simultaneously with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning briefing at the National Palace. Movement representatives said they would present verifiable information on the condition of IMSS medical facilities, operational shortcomings, and the status of their demands.

Authorities’ response

Last week, Sheinbaum said that the legitimate demands of IMSS workers were being considered and that the institute’s director, Zoé Robledo, had been instructed to prepare an immediate action plan. She also said that the government was working on problems with medicine distribution and staff shortages and was hiring more doctors and nurses.

During an address in Umán, Yucatán state, the president promised to fully modernize the public healthcare system, which includes IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS Bienestar. According to her, the government is preparing to launch the Universal Health Service on January 1, 2027.

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