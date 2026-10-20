Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she intends to return to the country in December, despite the possibility of arrest, violence or torture. She did not name an exact date for her return. As NDTV World reports, Hasina considers her return a political duty to her supporters.

Return plan

During a virtual press conference organized in Washington, Hasina said the danger would not change her decision. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, later told reporters that a specific date has not yet been set and will be announced closer to her return.

Hasina left Bangladesh after her government fell in August 2024 and has lived in India since then. She thanked the Indian authorities and citizens for providing her with shelter. The former head of government also noted that she had previously returned to Bangladesh despite security threats: in 1981, after a prolonged stay abroad, and during the political emergency of 2007, when criminal charges were brought against her.

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Calls for a fair trial

Hasina accused Bangladesh's current political leadership, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, of using criminal proceedings against her and members of the Awami League party to suppress the opposition. She denied the legitimacy of such cases and said that allegations against politicians should be examined in a fair trial.

The former prime minister also called for free and inclusive democratic processes, independent courts, freedom of expression and the protection of minority rights. She acknowledged the existence of complex issues concerning the actions of her government, the events of 2024 and their consequences, stressing the need for a transparent and impartial examination of allegations against anyone, including herself.

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