Rubio denied claims that the sharing of data on ballistic threats with Ukraine had been suspended

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called reports that the United States had stopped sharing information with Ukraine about ballistic missile threats false. According to him, problems with warnings about Russian missile strikes on October 13 and 18 may have arisen due to technical issues, which the U.S. side is currently investigating.

The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that the lack of warnings about Russian ballistic missile launches targeting Ukraine was not a deliberate move by the U.S. administration.

“I saw someone close to the Ukrainian government claim that people in Ukraine are dying because the U.S. is refusing to provide them with information. This is outrageous. It is unacceptable. It is simply not true. It does not correspond to reality,” the official stated.

According to Rubio, this refers to the Russian attacks on October 13 and 18. The United States is currently investigating why there were issues with the missile strike warnings.

Rubio suggested that the difficulties may have been related to identifying threats or to the Ukrainian side’s processing of the information received.

“The fact that there were problems with identification—perhaps it was an internal issue related to their ability to receive the information provided, organize it, and respond to it—is entirely possible. But we’re looking into it. As far as we understand, what happened on the 13th and 18th was a technical issue,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

He emphasized that Washington had not made any decisions to stop providing Ukraine with air threat warnings.

The U.S. official assured that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with information on air threats as usual.

“This was not the result of any U.S. directive to withhold strike warnings. And right now, we are providing them with the same warnings as always,” Marco Rubio emphasized.

Thus, the U.S. Secretary of State denied that the exchange of information with Ukraine had been intentionally halted and stated that the circumstances surrounding the issues with warnings about Russian missile attacks on October 13 and 18 are still being investigated.

Rubio made these remarks during a conversation with journalists in India.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. senators to urge the Donald Trump administration to have the White House lift restrictions on the transfer of weapons and intelligence to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a substantive conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As a reminder, during a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine acceptable and criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to cease hostilities. The American leader also stated that Kyiv could have reached an agreement on more favorable terms earlier.

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