Singer Kelly Osbourne revealed why she lost a lot of weight after Ozzy Osbourne's death

British singer and TV host Kelly Osbourne said she has gained nearly 13 kilograms over the past six months following a period of drastic weight loss that had worried her fans. According to the artist, the significant weight loss was linked to the difficult emotional state she was in following the death of her father, musician Ozzy Osbourne.

The 41-year-old singer admitted that she was shocked when she saw photos of herself from the BRIT Awards ceremony, which took place earlier this year in Manchester. At the time, she appeared on stage alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and her noticeably gaunt appearance sparked a wave of discussion on social media.

Kelly explained that she did not have an eating disorder, as some social media users had suggested. According to her, due to emotional distress, she was unable to take proper care of herself for a while.

“No one knows what people go through in their personal lives. I was just sad. I wouldn’t wish that kind of pain on anyone. And going through all of that in front of everyone was awful,” the artist said.

In July 2025, her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, passed away. In addition, Kelly went through a breakup with her fiancé, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, with whom she is raising their three-year-old son, Sidney.

The singer previously admitted that after her father’s death, her emotional state deteriorated so much that she started drinking again, even though she had previously been battling addiction.

“I was just a shell of my former self. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t do anything. There was a void inside me. I hit rock bottom, started drinking again, and couldn’t cope with it at all,” she recalled.

At the same time, Osborne said she was able to quit drinking again. At the time of the interview, she said, she hadn’t had a drink in eight months.

“I have incredible people around me. But I’ve narrowed my social circle because I’ve lost so many friends. People don’t like seeing others in pain and expected me to have gotten over it by now. But I’ll never be able to fully recover from this loss,” Kelly said.

The singer also explained that she used to drink alcohol and use drugs not for fun, but to cope with difficult emotions.

“I never used drugs to party. I never drank for fun. I just didn’t want to feel the pain,” she noted.

Kelly Osbourne has been open about her struggles with weight for many years. According to her, even as a teenager, when she was starring in the family reality show *The Osbournes*, entertainment industry representatives criticized her appearance and advised her to lose weight.

In 2018, she underwent gastric bypass surgery, after which she lost about 38.5 kilograms through dietary changes and exercise. During her pregnancy in 2022, she gained back approximately 45 kilograms.

Following her most recent weight loss, speculation also surfaced online that Osborne had used the drug Ozempic. However, the singer has repeatedly denied this.

“I know everyone thinks I was taking Ozempic. But that’s not true. I don’t know where these rumors came from. My mom was taking Ozempic,” she explained.

Osbourne has now reported that she is gradually recovering from a difficult period and has gained nearly 13 kilograms in half a year. She has also returned to the United Kingdom, where she spent most of her childhood before moving with her family to Los Angeles.

Source: Daily Mail.

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