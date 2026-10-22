In Cyprus, staff of all Education Ministry support programmes, including educational and technical courses, will hold a 24-hour strike on Friday. They cite the government’s failure to meet its commitments and the lack of a solution to employment issues as the reason, Cyprus Mail reports.

Trade union demands

In a joint statement, the SEK and PEO trade unions demanded written responses and practical solutions. They warned that if their demands are not met, they may hold another strike, which could potentially become open-ended, as well as organise a protest outside the presidential palace on November 2.

According to the trade unions, a strike planned for October 5 was postponed by two weeks at the request of the education minister. At the same time, they claim that no significant progress was made during this period.

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Income and vacancy issues

Representatives of SEK and PEO stated that hundreds of workers have had no income since May. Some others, they said, lost their jobs because permanent teachers work overtime.

Among the main demands are the retroactive payment of the summer allowance for June–August 2026, filling vacancies under fixed-term contracts for the 2026–2027 academic year, and lifting restrictions on additional work provided that the legally established 48-hour limit is observed. The trade unions placed responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation on the government.

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