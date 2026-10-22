On October 15, Greenland’s Parliament approved a decision instructing the government to prepare a law suspending mineral extraction from the seabed until at least 2029. Greenland’s government — Naalakkersuisut — must submit the bill to Parliament, Inatsisartut, in early 2027, Mongabay reports.

Parliamentary vote

Seventeen of Inatsisartut’s 31 members took part in the vote. All those present supported the proposal regardless of party affiliation. The initiative was introduced in February 2026 by Pipaluk Lynge, a representative of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party.

In the original text of her proposal, Lynge expressed concern about risks to Greenland’s marine environment due to other countries’ interest in deep-sea mining. It also referred to the potential impact on hunted animal species and fisheries.

Jens Erik Poulsen, executive director of the environmental organization Oceans North Kalaallit Nunaat, called the decision important but noted that it was not equivalent to protecting the marine environment. According to him, Parliament unanimously spoke out on an issue that had previously divided lawmakers.

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The role of fisheries

According to Greenland’s national statistics service for 2026, the fishing industry accounts for more than 90% of Greenland’s exports. Poulsen said that activities that could jeopardize the productivity of local waters pose risks to the sector on which Greenland’s economy depends.

Juno Berthelsen, a member of the centrist party, said the temporary suspension should end on December 31, 2029, but could then be extended for another two years. In his view, the decision should combine the protection of the seas with the possibility of considering future economic prospects.

On October 14, a day before the vote, U.S. President Donald Trump said that large-scale exploration and extraction of oil, gas and minerals were being prepared in Greenland. Mongabay notes that this statement contradicts Parliament’s decision on licensing seabed mining.

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