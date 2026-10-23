Finland Became the First Country in the World to Approve a Nuclear Waste Repository

Finland has become the first country in the world to issue a license to operate a repository for the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel. The facility is designed for the long-term storage of hazardous waste deep underground.

According to the statement, this step allows the operating company, Posiva, to seal and permanently dispose of highly radioactive nuclear waste from the Finnish nuclear power plants “Olkiluoto” and “Loviisa” at the Olkiluoto site in the western part of the country.

The statement notes that the repository can be operated for approximately 100 years, after which it will be hermetically sealed.

Before operations can begin, the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority must grant a license based on the results of an inspection.

The government emphasized that due attention has been paid to the safety of the public and facility workers, as well as to environmental protection.

“Our responsibility to future generations is to ensure the safe and responsible use of nuclear energy—from construction to the final disposal of spent fuel,” said Sari Multala, Minister of Climate and the Environment.

The facility, located on the grounds of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, consists of an above-ground complex for sealing spent fuel and a final disposal repository called “Onkalo” (Finnish for “cave”), which was built at a depth of over 400 meters.

According to government data, the repository can store no more than 6,500 metric tons of uranium.

Spent nuclear fuel will be hermetically sealed in special containers consisting of a cast-iron liner surrounded by a 5-centimeter-thick copper shell.

The containers will be lowered into boreholes drilled into the bedrock and surrounded by an additional protective layer of bentonite clay.

Source: dpa.

Finland has signed agreements with Ukraine worth €300 million.

Finland will transfer 10 locomotives to Ukraine free of charge.

Earlier, Finnish Prime Minister Orpo arrived in Kyiv.

Following that, Finland signed agreements with Ukraine worth €300 million.

In addition, Ukraine will receive €2 million in humanitarian aid from Finland.

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