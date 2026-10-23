In Moscow, Russia, passengers began being evacuated from some terminals at Sheremetyevo Airport after an air raid alert was introduced. Aviation operations were also temporarily restricted at four airports in the Moscow metropolitan area, RMF24 reports.

Restrictions in terminals

Sheremetyevo's press service, cited by the Russian agency RIA Novosti, stated that passengers are being evacuated from some terminals. Access to the sterile area, where boarding gates and duty-free shops are located, has been restricted. Announcements are being made for travelers in the terminals.

The airport administration urged passengers not to use elevators, not to remain on board aircraft, and not to stay near windows or glass structures. A ban on photo and video recording was also introduced at Sheremetyevo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flights suspended at four airports

According to RIA Novosti, at 14:04 Moscow time, the acceptance and departure of flights were halted at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, a body of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, stated that the situation in the terminals was calm and that airlines were adjusting schedules in line with the restrictions.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that Russian air defense shot down 17 drones over two hours which, he said, were heading toward the capital.

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