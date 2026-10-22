The International Criminal Court was awarded the 2026 Sakharov Prize

The European Parliament awarded the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its staff.

“The European Union is founded on respect for multilateralism and international institutions,” Metsola said.

She emphasized the important role of the ICC in ensuring compliance with international law and the administration of justice.

The nomination of the ICC and its staff was put forward by the Group of Socialists and Democrats. The winner is selected by the Conference of Presidents, which consists of the President of the European Parliament and the leaders of the political groups. The award ceremony will take place on December 16 in Strasbourg.

The award was granted amid increasing pressure on the court from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Specifically, on October 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions against the ICC as an institution. Previously, U.S. restrictions had been extended to a number of judges and court officials.

The ICC investigates international crimes, including those committed during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. On March 17, 2023, the court issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Russian Federation Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on suspicion of war crimes — the illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia.

The European Parliament has awarded the Sakharov Prize since 1988 for contributions to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The prize comes with a cash award of 50,000 euros.

In 2022, the Ukrainian people—represented by the President, elected officials, and civil society—were named the laureates of the prize.

According to Ukrinform, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced this at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday, October 22.

As a reminder, Oleksiy Shevchuk was added to the list of defense counsel for the International Criminal Court.

The ICC has issued four arrest warrants for Taliban figures — UN News.

Additionally, Rubio stated the U.S.’s intention to dismantle the International Criminal Court.

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