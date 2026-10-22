A second suspect in the arson attack on the Limoges City Hall has been arrested in France

On Thursday, October 22, 2026, another person suspected of involvement in the arson attack on the Limoges City Hall was arrested in France. The incident occurred on October 17 during large-scale protests.

BFMTV reported this, citing the Limoges prosecutor.

As part of the investigation launched following the arson attack on Limoges City Hall, a second suspect was arrested with the assistance of RAID, the National Police’s rapid-response special unit. The 66-year-old man was detained on Thursday morning in the Creuse department.

He is currently in custody on suspicion of “destruction of property by an organized group using means dangerous to people.”

Meanwhile, the first suspect, who was detained in connection with this case on Tuesday, had his detention extended by 48 hours.

An investigation against him was launched on charges of “damage to property by an organized group using means dangerous to people” and “death threats against persons vested with state authority and performing state functions.”

According to preliminary information, the suspect is a far-left activist already known to French intelligence agencies.

The Limoges City Hall building, a 19th-century landmark, sustained damage after demonstrators set it on fire during mass protests on October 17, which escalated into clashes, looting, and vandalism.

Source: BFMTV

As a reminder, France has extended curfews following the protests.

Macron rejected linking the unrest in France to migration.

France will deploy the military to maintain order during the protests.

Meanwhile, the Louvre may close due to the building’s dilapidated condition.

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