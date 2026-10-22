In France, protests that began among high school students over the condition of public schools grew into a nationwide movement within a few weeks. Trade unions, public sector workers and other people dissatisfied with living conditions in the country joined the demonstrations, CBC World reports.

Causes of the school protests

The protest was started by high school students who complained about conditions in public schools. Among the problems, they cited overcrowded classes, a shortage of teachers and deteriorating school infrastructure.

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Trade unions join the movement

According to the outlet, the protest actions quickly took on a nationwide scale. Trade unions, public sector workers and other participants expressing dissatisfaction with living conditions in the country joined them.

CBC World describes these demonstrations as the largest protests in France in decades. The outlet notes that street demonstrations are part of French political culture. In the Front Burner podcast, Émile Chabal, a historian of European political history and professor at the University of Edinburgh, explains how a student protest became a nationwide expression of anger directed at the French state.

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