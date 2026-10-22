Spain and Italy will eliminate border checks at airports and ports

Spain and Italy have agreed to suspend mutual border checks at airports and ports, which were introduced in August following a decision by the Italian government in the wake of the migration crisis in the Spanish city of Ceuta.

The agreement was announced following a phone call between Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, the negotiations took place following a meeting between the prime ministers of both countries, Pedro Sánchez and Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

“The decision not to extend border controls, made after a thorough analysis of the situation, will be accompanied by an intensified exchange of information to ensure the full security of the Schengen Area,” the Spanish Ministry of the Interior stated.

Thus, Spain and Italy plan to discontinue additional checks while strengthening information sharing to ensure the security of the Schengen Area.

This was reported by the Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Italy and Spain have agreed to stop conducting random checks on travelers arriving from each other’s territories and to fully reinstate the rules of the Schengen Area.

In Latvia, Polish border guards will assist the Latvian State Border Guard in monitoring the Latvian-Belarusian state border from October 19 through November 1.

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