Authorities in Leipzig, Germany, are investigating a possible arson attack involving more than 20 MAN trucks. The fire broke out in the Zellergausen-Stünz neighborhood on Thursday evening. Due to a suspected political motive, the case will be referred to a specialized unit that combats extremism and terrorism.

According to available information, the fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. The blaze engulfed more than 20 MAN trucks, and some of the vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to German media reports, preliminary estimates of the damage amount to a seven-figure sum. However, the final extent of the material losses has not yet been determined.

By morning, firefighters had managed to bring the fire under control. No reports of injuries have been received.

German police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and examining the possibility of arson.

The Center for Combating Extremism and Terrorism at the Saxony Criminal Investigation Department is set to take over the investigation. This is because law enforcement officials have not ruled out a political motive for the crime.

The circumstances of the fire and any individuals who may be involved are currently being determined.

This was reported by DW.

Earlier in Bulgaria, unknown individuals set fire to 11 of 17 Starlink antennas at a secret facility near Sofia. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of the “Yes, Bulgaria” party, who reported that two masked men were involved in the incident. Bulgarian security services have not yet publicly confirmed this information.

German police are investigating a possible attempted attack on the technology and defense company Rohde & Schwarz in Munich. Overnight, unknown individuals threw incendiary devices from a car onto a construction site in front of the company’s headquarters.

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