According to Anadolu Agency, representatives of UN Women said that women and girls are increasingly suffering from the consequences of armed conflicts. In 2025, more than 37,000 civilians were killed as a result of such conflicts, with women and girls accounting for every fourth victim.

Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said that this share was twice the 2021 figure. According to her, at least 25 women and girls were killed every day, while more than 750 million people lived within 50 kilometers of an armed conflict.

Sexual violence

The UN verified 9,788 cases of conflict-related sexual violence in 2025, Gumbonzvanda said. This is more than twice the 2024 figure and nearly four times the 2022 data.

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She called on governments and the international community to end armed conflicts, protect civilians, comply with international law, and hold those responsible for violations accountable. Gumbonzvanda also stressed the need to involve women in decision-making during all peace negotiations and increase funding for women-led organizations.

Number of conflicts

Sarah Hendriks, Director of the Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division at UN Women, said that the growing number of conflicts worldwide is worsening the situation of women and girls. According to her data, more than 185 conflicts were recorded worldwide in 2025, including 65 conflicts involving states.

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