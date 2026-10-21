London police are investigating a report of an alleged rape at the Palace of Westminster in the United Kingdom in 2016 involving former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson. The Guardian reports.

Report referred to London

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that on 13 October it received a report from the Police Service of Northern Ireland about an alleged rape in 2016. The report concerns a man who is now 63 years old.

According to police, the report concerns an alleged crime at the Palace of Westminster. The woman who reported the incident was interviewed by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, after which the materials were transferred to London because the alleged crime, according to her, took place there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The investigation is at an early stage

Police said the complainant is being supported by specialist officers. The investigation is at an early stage, no arrests have been made in the case, and investigative actions are ongoing.

The Belfast Telegraph was the first to report on the statement by a woman from Northern Ireland concerning events in the UK parliament. Donaldson led the DUP from 2021 to 2024.

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