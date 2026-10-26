In Częstochowa, Poland, residents voted in a referendum to recall city president Krzysztof Matyjaszczyk and the city council. According to Interia, the turnout threshold was reached after votes had been counted at 134 of 135 polling stations.

Turnout thresholds exceeded

For the referendum to be valid, at least three-fifths of the number of voters who cast ballots in the second round of the city president election and in the city council election had to participate. The threshold for the question of recalling the city president was 46,625 votes, while the threshold for the question concerning the council was 48,754 votes.

Both thresholds were exceeded. A majority of referendum participants supported the recall of the city president and the Częstochowa city council.

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Commissioner administration until elections

For eight months, Matyjaszczyk had been unable to perform his duties, enter the city administration building, or contact its employees. Prosecutors imposed these restrictions in connection with corruption charges brought against him.

Matyjaszczyk himself says that he is innocent and has become a victim of slander. He had served as president of Częstochowa since 2010 and was previously a member of parliament. The city was governed by a coalition of the New Left and the Civic Coalition.

Following the successful referendum, Częstochowa will be under commissioner administration until a city president and city council are elected in early elections.

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