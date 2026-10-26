Von der Leyen congratulated the Student List on its victory in the Serbian elections

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the results of the parliamentary elections in Serbia by congratulating the “Student List” on its victory.

“Today, a record number of Serbian citizens turned out to vote to determine the future of their country. We congratulate the ‘Student List’ on its victory in the parliamentary elections,” the statement reads.

Ursula von der Leyen expressed the EU’s readiness to support democratic reforms in the country.

“We are ready to support reforms in the areas of the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption, and the strengthening of democratic institutions, as well as to work together to advance Serbia’s future in the European Union,” added the President of the European Commission.

Earlier, former President Vučić declared victory for the student-led list in Serbia.

Vucic’s list has 54.21% of the vote according to early results in Serbia.

The EU also expressed concern over the violence during the elections in Serbia.

Read us on