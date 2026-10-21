North Korea will resume propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers directed toward South Korea

North Korea plans to resume propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers directed toward South Korea this month.

“Our tactical units are taking up new positions, and throughout October, loudspeakers will be activated along the entire border to wage psychological warfare against the South,” Kim Yo-jong said.

She inspected key positions on the southern border and reviewed the progress of work to fortify it.

“Our army is carrying out an extremely important and large-scale task in light of the constant threats from the enemy. If the border is fortified, the danger of military conflict in this area will undoubtedly disappear,” Kim said.

In April 2024, North Korea began constructing barbed-wire fences, laying mines, and erecting anti-tank barriers along the military demarcation line. A year earlier, Kim Jong-un had declared North Korea and South Korea “two states hostile to one another.”

According to Yonhap, this statement was made by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a member of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party.

The DPRK has threatened to take retaliatory action against South Korean and U.S. military exercises, according to the Korea Herald.

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong-un amid rumors of a brain hemorrhage and coma.

South Korea demanded an apology from the DPRK over a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone.

A South Korean lawmaker reported 50 border crossings by North Korean military personnel.

South Korean President Lee called on North Korea to resume dialogue.

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