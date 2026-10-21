U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance agreed with President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “humanist.”

Vance made this statement while answering questions from reporters, according to the White House.

“I agree with Steve Witkoff that he said something nice about a man who had just released an American hostage,” the U.S. vice president noted.

On October 21, during a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg, Witkoff thanked him for the release of 74-year-old American teacher Stephen Gabbard, who had been detained in Russia for more than four years, and called the Russian leader a humanist.

At the same time, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Source: The White House.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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