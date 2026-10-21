New Mexico attorney general sues Epstein’s lawyer and accountant — CNBC

CNBC reports that New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer and accountant. The lawsuit accuses them of facilitating a sex-trafficking scheme connected to Epstein.

Defendants in the lawsuit

The defendants are named as Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. According to the attorney general, they helped finance and conceal the scheme. CNBC describes Indyke as Epstein’s lawyer and Kahn as his accountant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mention of Zorro Ranch

According to the lawsuit, the scheme included instances of abuse at Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. The attorney general’s filing concerns the alleged role of Indyke and Kahn in financing and concealing activities that the lawsuit links to sex trafficking.

CNBC published the report as breaking news, noting that the article may be updated. The information provided constitutes allegations in the lawsuit and does not represent facts established by a court.

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