French lawmakers are calling for parliamentary sessions to be canceled due to protests

All parliamentary factions in the French National Assembly have called for no sessions to be held this weekend due to concerns about large-scale protests scheduled for October 24.

Lawmakers cite security concerns near the National Assembly building, where a “second wave” of protests is expected. In addition, they consider holding sessions inadvisable due to the low likelihood of passing the social security budget.

Despite this, the government is currently maintaining its decision to hold sessions over the weekend in order to conduct the vote, although this decision may still be revised.

Source: BFMTV.

A curfew has been imposed in parts of France due to unrest that has been ongoing for several days.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated during a speech at the White House that Paris, France, will soon become a “Muslim city.” He attributed this to what he sees as French President Emmanuel Macron’s immigration policy.

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