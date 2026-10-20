Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said that the possibility of holding a broader meeting on the Cyprus issue will depend on parallel diplomatic efforts under the auspices of the United Nations and the European Union. He said this after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Christodoulides, discussions on the substance and methodology of future talks during the visit of the UN Secretary-General's personal envoy María Ángela Holguín, as well as the results of the EU's diplomatic contacts, will be key. He said that an important meeting involving the European Union took place on Tuesday, but did not specify whether he was referring to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's meeting with European Council President António Costa.

Further contacts with the UN

Christodoulides described his conversation with Erhürman as good and said that the sides devoted most of their time to substantive issues and the methodology of the talks. According to him, both sides asked questions and requested clarifications; discussions will continue during Holguín's visit, which is due to begin on October 29.

The UN representative's visit programme includes separate meetings with the two leaders, as well as a trilateral meeting scheduled for November 9. The Cyprus president said he was ready to meet Holguín as often as necessary and did not rule out holding a joint meeting earlier if the UN mediator considers it necessary.

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Proposals on crossing points

Christodoulides also said that he is awaiting a response to some of the Greek Cypriot side's initiatives on confidence-building measures. Of the 19 proposals submitted, around six or seven, he said, have still not received a response, while the rest were rejected. He added that rejecting a proposal does not mean it cannot be put forward for discussion again.

Regarding the opening of new crossing points, the president said that he had submitted two alternative options: one was rejected, while the other is still under consideration. Erhürman requested additional clarifications and is expected to provide a response at the next meeting. Christodoulides stressed that opening the Pyroi-Athienou crossing point is a matter of principle.

The sides also discussed initiatives in the fields of the environment and cultural heritage. According to the president, Erhürman responded positively to a proposal to exchange cultural artifacts between the two communities, making it possible to begin exchanging the relevant lists.

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