Video: In Berlin, protesters glued themselves to the road near the Rheinmetall factory

In Berlin, nine protesters glued themselves to the road near a factory belonging to the German defense contractor Rheinmetall. Police were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, up to 90 police officers were deployed to handle the group of protesters. A total of 11 protesters were present at the scene.

Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, launched production at its facility in Berlin’s Wedding district in early 2026.

Activists glue themselves to the ground in front of the Rheinmetall plant in Berlin https://t.co/mBDYSulwWv — Z4 (@Z41409905178188) October 20, 2026

Since then, the plant has repeatedly been the site of protests. Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among the participants in previous demonstrations.

Source: dpa

On Monday, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall announced the acquisition of a Romanian shipyard in Mangalia. The company concluded the deal jointly with the Swiss shipping corporation MSC following an auction.

On October 1, 2026, the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall, in collaboration with the Italian space company Argotec, launched its first reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The launch took place using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the United States.

Read us on