In Guinea, the General Directorate of Elections has set a monetary deposit of 30 million Guinean francs for each candidate in the Senate elections scheduled for December 20, 2026. This amounts to about US$3,400. A campaign spending cap of 300 million francs, or approximately US$34,000, has also been introduced for each candidacy, The Rio Times reports.

Conditions for candidates

Decision No. D/1166/MATD/DGE/2026 is dated October 18, 2026. The deposit must be paid into state treasury accounts at the Central Bank of Guinea. Separate accounts are provided for Conakry and each prefecture.

According to The Rio Times, payment must be made at least 50 days before the vote, by October 31. The 300 million franc limit applies to the expenses of each candidacy. Campaign funds must pass through an account at a properly authorized bank. Exceeding the established limit is a violation of the electoral code and entails legal sanctions.

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Election calendar

The electoral administration established a financial commission to prepare proposals on October 15. Its work was coordinated by the national election oversight body ONASUR, whose president is Mamadou Sanoussi Ba.

Regional elections are scheduled in the country ahead of the Senate elections, on November 29. Reports on the election calendar state that candidate document submissions are to take place from October 20 to 29. The Rio Times also notes that Article 201 of the electoral code sets a deadline for filing candidacies 70 days before the vote, meaning that for the December 20 elections, this deadline would fall on October 11. The official calendar was announced on state television on October 12.

The rules on the deposit are based on Article 275 of the electoral code, while campaign financing requirements are based on Articles 280 and 281. The Senate elections are part of Guinea's process of returning to elected institutions after the coup in September 2021.

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