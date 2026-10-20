US President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Park City near Wichita, Kansas, said that the United States could face unrest like that occurring in France if Republicans do not win the election. As Cyprus Mail reports, the president provided no evidence of such a link.

Trump referred to mass protests in France over the cost of living and insufficient funding for public services, which, according to the publication, escalated into unrest and looting. In his speech, he also used anti-immigration and anti-Muslim rhetoric and called Democrats the insulting term “Dumocrats.”

Battle for a Senate seat

The rally took place amid a tight race for a Senate seat in Kansas. Marshall, a Republican serving his first term, is competing against Democratic Party candidate Adam Hamilton, the pastor of a Methodist megachurch. Hamilton opposes Trump’s tariff policy and criticizes his leadership as inconsistent.

During his speech, Trump claimed that Hamilton allegedly wants to force people to repent for having been born white. Marshall focused on cultural issues, in particular saying there was a need to counter “radical Islam” and criticizing his opponent’s support for gay pride events.

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Hamilton campaign spokesperson Tyson Brody responded by saying that Kansas residents are suffering from rising gasoline and diesel prices, problems with access to affordable healthcare, and corruption in Washington. Hamilton himself said in a video address that he was ready to work with Trump when it made sense and to oppose Washington decisions that harm farmers and rural hospitals.

Prices and voter sentiment

Near the rally venue, gasoline cost $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel cost $5.78. According to the AAA automobile club, the price of gasoline was about 45% higher than the state average last year.

One farmer protesting near the arena said that the Trump administration’s tariff policy had hurt grain markets, while beef imports were further harming local producers. At the same time, some Trump supporters also spoke about rising prices for food and goods.

The publication notes that Trump won Kansas in the 2024 presidential election by a margin of 16 percentage points, and Democrats have not been elected to the US Senate from the state for 94 years. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday, 31% of Americans approved of Trump’s performance as president, the lowest figure of his presidency.

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