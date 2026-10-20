Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri presented the new government’s programme in Rabat, declaring support for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution. She also stressed Morocco’s longstanding position on Palestine and Jerusalem, The National reports.

New government’s programme

Last week, a new government led by the first female prime minister in the country’s history was sworn in in Morocco. The ceremony was chaired by King Mohammed VI. El Mansouri retained several ministers from the previous cabinet, including Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit.

Her centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party, which won the September 23 election, formed a coalition with three other parties. The coalition has 207 seats in parliament, compared with the 198 needed for a majority.

The government’s five-year programme provides for fighting corruption, strengthening the social protection system, involving young people in the economy, protecting sovereignty and building a productive economy. In September, Israel and Morocco also agreed to raise the level of diplomatic relations by turning their representative offices into full-fledged embassies.

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Economic goals and reforms

The government plans to ensure average annual economic growth of 5% in 2027–2031. Expected growth for the current year stands at 4.7%. The cabinet also intends to keep the budget deficit below 3% of GDP and inflation at 2%.

Other announced measures include expanding the tax base, reforming income tax, increasing direct social assistance to households in need, reducing food prices and raising the share of private investment to two-thirds of total national investment. By 2031, public debt is planned to be reduced to about 62% of GDP.

El Mansouri also announced plans to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and criminalize illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest. The government will face pressure over unemployment and demands to improve education and healthcare services, while also completing preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will host jointly with Portugal and Spain.

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