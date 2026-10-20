Civic Coalition leads Polish poll with 27.8% — Interia

In Poland, the Civic Coalition received 27.8% support in a poll by the Institute for Market and Social Research IBRiS, conducted for Polsat News. The Law and Justice party came second with 19.1%, while Confederation ranked third with 12.7%. Interia reports.

Poll results

Compared with the previous IBRiS survey for Polsat News, conducted in August, support for the Civic Coalition remained virtually unchanged: it stood at 27.5% at the time. Law and Justice’s rating increased by 2.2 percentage points, while Confederation lost 1.7 percentage points.

Confederation of the Polish Crown received 11.4%, which is 2 percentage points more than in August. The Left received 7%, the Development Plus party received 5.8%, and the Polish People’s Party received 5.1%. According to the poll, all these political forces would clear the 5% electoral threshold for individual parties.

The Razem party, with 3.8%, and Polska 2050, with 0.5%, remained below the threshold. Another 6.8% of respondents had not decided whom they would vote for. According to the study, turnout would be 64.5%.

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Differences by age and gender

The Civic Coalition was supported by 36.4% of surveyed women and 19.1% of men. At the same time, Confederation had higher support among men, at 16.7% versus 8.8% among women. Confederation of the Polish Crown received 16.4% among men and 6.6% among women.

Confederation has the highest support among voters aged 18–29, at 37.4%. Among respondents over 70, Law and Justice ranks first with 42.2%. The Civic Coalition leads in the 40–49, 50–59, and 60–69 age groups, while Confederation of the Polish Crown has the highest result among people aged 30–39.

The nationwide poll was conducted on October 14–16, 2026, using standardized computerized telephone interviews, or CATI, among a sample of 1,000 people.

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