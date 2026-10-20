In Taiwan, participants in a Democratic Progressive Party forum called on the government to develop databases and filtering systems for content generated by artificial intelligence, as well as to strengthen public media literacy ahead of local elections. As Taipei Times reports, the forum discussed tactics of possible Chinese interference in the election process and ways to counter disinformation.

Democratic Progressive Party Secretary-General Hsu Kuo-yung said that China allegedly disseminates information that is 30% true and 70% false. He called on experts to examine how Beijing uses artificial intelligence and big data to influence public perceptions.

Objectives and methods of influence

Yeh Yao-yuan, chair of the Department of International Studies at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, said that China’s short-term goal is to influence election results, while its long-term goal is to deepen social divisions and undermine trust in democracy. According to him, alongside military pressure, China seeks to influence Taiwanese voters through disinformation, manipulation of public opinion and infiltration of social media.

Yeh also said that in July, the US government uncovered China’s theft of 220 million US voter registration records. In his view, analysis of such data can help identify topics for influencing voters in different regions, so Taiwan must strengthen its protection mechanisms.

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AI and information verification

Liu Yu-hsi of the Department of Communications at Shih Hsin University said that Beijing is increasingly using AI to mass-produce texts and images that can be used to interfere in elections. As an example, she cited online campaign materials of several Chinese immigrants registered to run for local office, saying that these images contained many errors.

Arthur Wang, secretary-general of the Asia-Pacific Elite Exchange Association, said that China’s main goal is to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty. In his assessment, Beijing previously used verbal attacks, military threats and economic incentives, and in 2016–2018 it focused on disinformation. Now, according to Wang, the tactic has shifted toward targeted election interference to deepen divisions and hostility in Taiwanese society.

Wu Chun-chih, director of the Democratic Progressive Party’s China Affairs Department, advised treating messages from unknown sources and information designed to provoke an emotional response with suspicion. He recommended checking sources and verifying facts against reputable media outlets.

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