In Estonia, from 2027, car owners who do not take the option of temporarily deregistering their vehicles and simply leave them in their yards will have to pay a vehicle tax, ERR News reports.

Cars will be removed from the register

At the beginning of 2026, Estonia had 225,290 unused vehicles. Their number later fell to 158,274. Following the automatic removal from the register of vehicles whose registration has been suspended for seven years, this figure is expected to decline even further.

If a car removed from the register physically still exists and its owner wants to use it on the roads again, they will have to pay a registration fee. According to Siim Sarapuu, director of the Transport Administration’s road traffic department, depending on engine power, the amount under the current tax rules may reach several thousand euros.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deregistration will become more expensive

A vehicle can be temporarily deregistered for two years. If the owner does not do this and simply leaves the car in the yard, they will have to pay a vehicle tax from 2027.

For owners of vehicles that are still registered but no longer physically exist, deregistration by the end of 2026 costs 15 euros. In 2027, the fee will rise to 800 euros. In Tallinn, abandoned cars still pose a problem, although owners are more often handing them over for disposal or arranging disposal themselves.

This year, about 9,300 vehicle destruction certificates were issued in the country, several hundred fewer than last year. According to the Estonian Association of Car Dismantlers, scrapping an average old passenger car brings in between 200 and 300 euros.

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