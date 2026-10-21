French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu will meet with representatives of five trade unions on the morning of October 21. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and will focus on security during protests and ensuring the freedom to demonstrate.

Security talks

A letter sent to trade union organizations states that the sides will discuss ways to guarantee the fundamental freedom to hold demonstrations. As The Hindu reports, Lecornu also promised a large-scale police deployment during the protests. The government is preparing for further demonstrations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weekend unrest

Over the weekend, France was shaken by some of the most serious unrest in recent years. Following it, the authorities imposed a curfew and carried out detentions.

The events are taking place about six months before the election of a successor to President Emmanuel Macron. France is the eurozone's second-largest economy.

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