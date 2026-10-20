Representatives of the Ukrainian leadership will participate in the talks in Norway alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The delegation includes high-ranking officials who will take part in discussions on key issues of bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by a well-informed source.

According to the source, the following individuals will also participate in the talks:

Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President;

Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Head of the Office of the President;

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and European representatives are scheduled for October 20, tentatively in the afternoon.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front line, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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