On December 23, 2024, Poland’s Ministry of Defense signed a confidentiality agreement with the U.S. company Palantir Technologies, which remains in force. RMF24 reports on the existence of the document, which Polish authorities had not previously publicly disclosed.

The five-page document in English is dated November 1, 2024, but Poland’s Ministry of Defense clarified that it was actually signed on December 23. On the same day, the Polish side announced a memorandum with Palantir — a non-binding document defining the framework for potential cooperation.

Cooperation in cybersecurity

The agreement states that Poland’s Ministry of Defense and Palantir are holders of confidential information in the security sector. The parties expressed their readiness to mutually provide and receive such information for cybersecurity cooperation within bilateral projects related to information technology.

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This concerns, in particular, technology testing, training and exercises. Lieutenant Colonel Przemysław Lipczyński, spokesperson for the Cyber Defence Forces Component Command, told RMF24 that such agreements are standard practice for similar cooperation and are intended to protect information that may be exchanged by both parties.

Ministry of Defense says test data were used

At the same time, Poland’s defense ministry assured that it had not transferred any classified information to Palantir as part of the cooperation. According to Lipczyński, only specially prepared fictional test data and information from open sources were used during introductory seminars.

As RMF24 reports, neither party terminated the agreement, and no amendments were made to it. In October 2025, Poland’s Ministry of Defense also signed a letter of intent with Palantir to cooperate in the fields of artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity.

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