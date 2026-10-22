Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton linked Donald Trump’s possible concessions to Moscow to potential compromising information that, according to this theory, Vladimir Putin may possess. One of the arguments cited is Trump’s resistance to the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

This was reported on the “High Stakes” podcast, which Clinton co-hosts with journalist Kara Swisher.

Swisher asked why Trump is easing pressure on Russia right now. Clinton cited several reasons, one of which is potential compromising material.

“I still believe that Putin has something on Trump,” she said. According to Clinton, this could be photos, videos, “or anything.”

The former secretary of state sees Trump’s fierce resistance to the release of the Epstein files as proof of this. In her view, the U.S. president’s logic is simple: keep Putin happy so that he doesn’t release what he has.

<br />

Clinton once again called Trump Putin’s puppet, just as she did during the debates ten years ago when she was a presidential candidate. Back then, she said, she warned about Trump’s ties to the Kremlin, and now the world is seeing confirmation of this firsthand.

She also suggested that Trump wants to divide the world into spheres of influence: the U.S. would get North and South America, Putin would get Russia and Europe, and Xi Jinping would get the rest of the world. Clinton warned that Putin will not stop at Ukraine.

Source: High Stakes

Earlier, Putin asked Witkoff to convey his thanks to Melania Trump.

Witkoff’s talks with Putin lasted three hours and have concluded.

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the talks on Ukraine.

Read us on