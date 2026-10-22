Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said he will leave the civil service on Thursday to join Estonia’s Social Democratic Party and run in national elections next spring. This was reported by ERR News.

Transition to politics

Vseviov explained that he has dedicated his career to defending and developing Estonia as a diplomat and civil servant. According to him, protecting the country and ensuring its further development now require doing more than he can in the civil service.

The official announced his intention to leave the civil service, join the Social Democratic Party, also known as SDE, and take part in the upcoming elections.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said that Estonia’s security and its position on the international stage require strong leadership. He noted that Vseviov has extensive experience in security, foreign policy and international relations.

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Experience in diplomacy and defense

Vseviov is currently serving his second term as Secretary General of Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He took up the post in February 2021, having previously served as Estonia’s ambassador to the United States from August 2018.

From 2008 to 2018, Vseviov worked at Estonia’s Ministry of Defense, where he later became Secretary General. Before being appointed to the post in January 2016, he was Deputy Secretary General for Defense Planning, served as acting Deputy Secretary General for Defense Policy, and headed the Political Planning Department.

Vseviov studied political science at the University of Tartu and also earned a master’s degree with honors in security studies from Georgetown University.

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