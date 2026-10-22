Ukraine will receive €2 million in humanitarian aid from Finland

Finland has announced that it will provide Ukraine with €2 million in humanitarian aid. The funds will be used to provide food to residents of frontline areas, support internally displaced persons, and prepare for the winter.

Of the total amount, €1 million will go to the United Nations World Food Programme. The organization, together with local partners, will deliver food packages and other essential supplies to communities near the front lines.

Another 1 million euros will be transferred to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. These funds are intended, in particular, to assist internally displaced persons and citizens evacuated from dangerous areas.

Both organizations will also provide Ukrainians with necessary assistance as winter approaches.

This was reported with reference to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has prepared documents for international aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine could receive €17 billion from the EU by the end of the year, provided reforms are implemented.

Vietnam has provided Ukraine with $500,000 in humanitarian aid.

The EU wants to involve the UK and Canada in repaying Ukraine’s loan by 2027, according to Politico

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