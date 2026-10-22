Poland has denied reports that it has halted military aid to Ukraine

Polish Ministry of Defense spokesperson Janusz Seimey denied reports that a large military aid package to Ukraine had been suspended. According to him, the information about the suspension of deliveries is untrue.

“This is false information,” Seimey told the publication Fakt, responding to a question about a possible suspension of the aid package.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported, citing an anonymous government official, that allegedly, preparations for the shipment of a significant package of Polish weapons coincided with a vote by Lviv deputies, and it was the regional council’s decision that led to the suspension of the shipments. According to the source, efforts are being made to resolve the conflict behind the scenes.

The publication Wirtualna Polska received a similar response. According to Goniec, Sejmey called the report untrue but noted that recent decisions—particularly those of the Lviv Regional Council—are negatively affecting Polish-Ukrainian relations. When asked whether the information circulating in Ukraine could be related to delays in the delivery of military cargo, the spokesperson replied that he knew nothing about it.

The Polish ministry has not confirmed either the suspension of the aid package or any issues with its delivery schedule. There is no public confirmation of the aid being blocked in the reports mentioned.

Sources: Fakt and Goniec

As a reminder, Poland suspended the supply of military aid to Ukraine due to a decision by the Lviv Regional Council.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the Lviv Regional Council’s recent decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, stating that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych.

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