In South Africa, a former police general has been arrested in a case involving the illegal possession of more than 100 rounds of ammunition issued to the South African Police Service. The 57-year-old man is due to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on October 20, 2026. His name has not yet been officially disclosed.

Ammunition found during a search

As Daily Maverick reports, officers from a police unit dealing with unsolved cases searched the former official’s home in Centurion on July 6. According to a police statement, more than 100 SAPS-issued R5 and 9 mm rounds were allegedly seized during the search.

The arrest is specifically linked to the suspicion of illegal possession of this ammunition. The former general left the police service in 2009.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Materials in the Sindile Mfazi case

During the July search, police also seized documents and electronic devices which, in their assessment, may be important to the investigation into the death of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi. He served as the deputy national police commissioner for crime detection and died in 2021.

Authorities had previously linked Mfazi’s death to COVID-19 complications. Later, claims emerged that he may have exposed large-scale corruption and become a target of professional killers who allegedly poisoned him. Mfazi’s body was exhumed, and police confirmed that they are investigating the cause of his death. According to the publication, law enforcement officers now consider the case a possible murder.

Read us on