The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office is demanding that the property of Igor Galasi, first deputy governor of the Krasnodar Krai, worth more than 970 million rubles, be transferred to the state. This was reported by RBC sources familiar with the contents of the lawsuit. The assets in question include foreign-made cars and 63 properties in Moscow, Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, Stanitsa Kanevskaya, and Rostov-on-Don. Among them are seven apartments and plots of land. The supervisory agency believes the assets were acquired through corruption. In addition, the prosecutor’s office has filed monetary claims totaling nearly 86 million rubles.

The defendants in the case include the 50-year-old vice governor, his children, parents, former and current wives, as well as several trusted associates—a total of 13 people. The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that they failed to provide evidence that the property was acquired with lawful income. From 2007 to 2025, Galasi’s official earnings totaled 41.6 million rubles, while the combined income of his immediate family members amounted to just over 11.4 million rubles. According to the agency, the official also violated the law by combining public service with business activities.

According to sources, the prosecutor’s office is additionally requesting that the defendants’ bank accounts, deposits, safe deposit boxes, and other assets be frozen. The agency also seeks to prohibit them from opening new accounts and registering transactions involving real estate and vehicles. This is intended to prevent the transfer of assets to third parties. Igor Galas himself stated that he had not yet reviewed the details of the lawsuit and needed to “look into it.”

Galas has served as deputy governor to Veniamin Kondratyev of the Krasnodar Krai since Kondratyev took office in 2015. He is responsible for the region’s budgetary and economic policy. In April, a court confiscated assets worth over 10 billion rubles belonging to another deputy governor of the region, Andrei Korobka. Korobka himself is currently in custody on fraud charges.

Over the past year and a half, many of Kondratyev’s current and former deputies have been detained on corruption charges. Alexander Vlasov was sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling property purchased for the Russian military. Alexander Nesterenko received a nine-year prison sentence for abuse of office during the renovation of schools in the occupied territory of the Kherson region. Anna Minkova was sentenced to 5.5 years’ probation for fraud and money laundering.

In addition, Alexei Pereverzev, Minister of Transport of the Krasnodar Krai, and Yevgeny Filippov, head of the regional Ministry of Health, were taken into custody. Filippov was sentenced to four years in prison. Both officials were charged with fraud.

Also, former Sochi Mayor Alexei Kopaygorodsky, who had previously served as Kondratyev’s deputy, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a case involving embezzlement and bribery. In January, assets worth 1.6 billion rubles were confiscated from him.

In February, the court upheld a lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office against former State Duma deputies from the Krasnodar Krai—Anatoly Voronovsky and Andrey Doroshenko—as well as Alexander Karpenko, a deputy of the regional legislative assembly. A total of 19 companies worth 21.7 billion rubles and 207 real estate properties were seized from them. Before being elected to the State Duma, Voronovsky served as Minister of Transport and Vice Governor of the Krasnodar Krai.

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