The island of Strongilo is for sale in Greece for $5 million

The island of Strongilo, located in the Dodecanese archipelago in the southeastern Aegean Sea, has been put up for sale in Greece. The island is priced at $5 million.

“The listing describes the island as an option for investors who want to build a private residence or create a luxury ecotourism resort,” the publication notes.

Strongylo is located near the islands of Patmos and Leros. It covers an area of approximately 219,000 square meters, or 21.9 hectares.

The island has three natural beaches, including a sandy beach about 110 meters long that is sheltered from the waves. Stone ruins of an old house and a well have been preserved on the island.

Strongylo is accessible only by sea.

In 2015, media outlets reported that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had purchased Strongylo Island for 4.2 million euros. A real estate consulting firm confirmed the purchase. It is currently unknown whether the actor still owns the island.

Source: Turizm Ajansı

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