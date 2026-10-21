Romania issued an air raid alert following a Russian drone attack on Ukraine

In Romania, residents of border areas were warned of a threat posed by Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian territory. Residents of the northern and eastern parts of Tulcea County received the alert.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 21, the Romanian radar surveillance system detected a group of aerial targets northeast of the city of Vilkovo, in Ukrainian airspace.

Following this, the National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to issue a warning to the public.

“The National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in order to implement measures to warn the population of the northern and eastern parts of Tulcea County, and at 3:34 a.m., a RO-Alert notification was sent,” the Romanian Ministry of Defense stated.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that no reports of a violation of Romania’s national airspace had been received.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

Prior to this, three aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian town of Vilkovo, prompting Romania to scramble two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter. The incident occurred near the border with Ukraine.

Once again, Ukraine received no warning from its partners about the missile strike on Kyiv on the evening of October 13. One possible reason is the difficulty of detecting ballistic missiles under adverse weather conditions, particularly during heavy cloud cover and fog.

Russian forces launched a strike using a “Shahed”-type drone against a residential area in Rivne. At least three civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the “Epicenter” company destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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