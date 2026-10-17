At least six Palestinians were killed in Gaza, Palestine, on Saturday as a result of Israeli drone strikes. The attacks took place in the northern, central and southern parts of the enclave, Al Jazeera reports, citing Palestinian medics and emergency workers.

Strikes in several areas

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, one man was killed and several others were injured after a drone struck a group of civilians near Al-Faluja cemetery west of the Jabalia refugee camp. Another person was killed and several were injured in a strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital reported two deaths in the Tuffah area in northeastern Gaza City. Witnesses told the broadcaster that the victims had been returning from the burial of a person killed in an earlier strike. Another person was killed after a drone attack in eastern Gaza City.

In Deir el-Balah, in the central part of the enclave, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported one person killed and one injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Casualty figures and the situation of children

Gaza's Health Ministry said that since the US-mediated ceasefire was announced on October 10, 2025, 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,375 injured. Over the previous 48 hours, the ministry recorded six deaths and 43 injuries.

According to the ministry, 74,469 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 175,492 people injured since the start of the war in October 2023. UNICEF said that more than 340 children have been killed since the ceasefire began; seven children were killed over the previous two weeks, while at least 33 sustained severe injuries.

The organization also noted that about 800,000 children remain displaced and live in tents or unsafe buildings. Gaza's Health Ministry warned that more than 1.4 million Palestinians could face crisis levels of acute food insecurity or worse conditions by the end of the year.

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