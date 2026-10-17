In France, 400 people were detained after Saturday’s protests against the rising cost of living. During the unrest, there were fires, attacks on shops and clashes with police, while in Marseille a group of people briefly stormed the city hall building. This was reported by RMF24, citing French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.

According to the authorities, 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across different parts of the country. In the first half of the day, 140 different protest actions were recorded. High school and university students, climate activists, some trade unions and farming organizations, as well as participants in the Yellow Vests movement, joined them.

Clashes in Paris and other cities

At Place de la République in Paris, where a large crowd gathered, including many young people, police used tear gas several times even before the protest began and later deployed water cannons. In Bordeaux, law enforcement officers also used tear gas during a confrontation with masked young people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Rouen, a university building was set on fire in the morning. In Marseille, shops and a municipal police station were targeted in attacks, while in Lyon a kiosk of the city tourist office was damaged. In addition, protesters blocked roundabouts in several smaller cities and in Rennes.

Authorities’ response

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to him, additional police forces are to be sent to the city. Macron said there is no place for violence in France and promised punishment for those involved in attacks on public buildings and shops.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the authorities would not allow a political agenda to be imposed through violence. Interior Minister Nuñez blamed ultraleft groups for the escalation, claiming that they incited vandals to attack law enforcement forces. According to him, 60 police officers were injured.

Read us on