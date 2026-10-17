In Milan and Bologna, Italy, clashes broke out between police and demonstrators during protests over the rising cost of living. In central Milan, law enforcement officers used tear gas after participants began throwing stones at them in the square in front of the Gothic cathedral.

Clashes in central Milan

Police in protective gear also tried to push hooded protesters out of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a shopping arcade on one side of the cathedral square. Some participants broke away from the main protest. Shops lowered their shutters, while tourists left the city center. The Duomo metro station was closed during the clashes. Italian media reported that several people were injured and that arrests were also made.

Water cannon and arrests in Bologna

In Bologna, police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd after the protest turned violent. According to the Jerusalem Post, citing the ANSA agency, law enforcement officers detained seven people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence. “Demonstrations are a right. Turning our cities into battlefields is not,” she wrote on social media platform X.

The publication notes that the events in Italy took place amid protests in neighboring France, where tens of thousands of people dissatisfied with rising costs and deteriorating public services took to the streets.

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