In Nigeria, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It is demanding detailed information on the use of more than ₦126.46 billion in budget funds allocated for electoral operations. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the lawsuit was filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In case No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2507/2026, SERAP asks the court to compel INEC to provide information on the spending, use and disbursement of these funds, including for the procurement of electoral materials, equipment and vehicles. The organization also seeks a full financial and documentary report containing payment amounts, details of payment recipients, contractors and their ultimate beneficial owners.

Findings of the audit report

SERAP refers to the Auditor-General of the Federation's 2023 audit report, released on August 7, 2026. The transactions mentioned in the report cover the period from January to December 2022 and, in some cases, through December 31, 2023.

According to the auditor's findings cited in the lawsuit, INEC paid more than ₦112.15 billion in breach of procedures for ballot boxes, devices and materials without competitive bidding or a BPP certificate of no objection. According to SERAP, the auditor found no evidence that these goods had been procured. The lawsuit also states that contracts were awarded to companies whose competence, experience, production capacity, addresses and manufacturing locations were unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transactions mentioned in the lawsuit

Among other transactions flagged by the auditors were more than ₦1.05 billion for 2021 Toyota Prado TXL vehicles without a tender announcement, competitive bidding or bid evaluation. Another more than ₦3.13 billion, according to the lawsuit materials, was paid to four contractors for electoral manuals, accountable materials and result forms before contracts were concluded.

The case also concerns more than ₦9.24 billion for 22 contracts for similar goods and services. The auditor suggested that the contracts may have been artificially split to circumvent procurement procedures. Separately, the audit covers ₦129.38 million for financial audit services, more than ₦504 million for accreditation devices, and more than ₦235 million paid to unqualified contractors for sleeping mats and digital archiving.

SERAP stated that INEC must provide documentary and physical evidence of the procurement of electoral materials, as well as report their current location and condition. A hearing date has not yet been set.

Read us on