A new analysis by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs claims that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) benefits from human trafficking and uses vulnerable groups to support proxy forces in the region. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing research by the center’s senior fellow Ella Rosenberg.

According to Rosenberg’s assessment, Iran’s legislation creates an appearance of compliance with international anti-trafficking norms, but does not meet international standards and fails to provide adequate protection for victims. She also noted that the country’s authorities equate human trafficking with migrant smuggling and have not ratified the 2000 UN Palermo Protocol.

Allegations of sexual exploitation

The author of the analysis claims that the IRGC directly profits from the sexual exploitation of women and girls. She named Article 1041 of Iran’s Civil Code, which permits the marriage of girls from the age of 13 and at a younger age with parental and court consent, as one factor contributing to minors’ vulnerability.

Rosenberg linked the practice of nikah mut’ah, a temporary marriage for a fixed period, to exploitation risks. She claims that trafficking networks move victims across Iran and to neighboring states, including Iraq, allegedly with the assistance of the IRGC. Human rights groups IHR Monitor and HRANA, according to the analysis, documented allegations that IRGC commanders accepted bribes to facilitate the movement of victims.

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Recruitment of refugees and children

The report also claims that the IRGC’s Quds Force and the Basij paramilitary organization systematically enlist undocumented migrants, refugees, and children to support Iran’s proxy wars in the Middle East. Afghan and Pakistani refugees are described as particularly vulnerable; according to Rosenberg, they may be recruited through deception, financial coercion, or threats of deportation.

This includes, in particular, recruiting people into the Fatemiyoun and Zainabiyoun brigades for deployment abroad. The author also stated that the Basij systematically recruits Iranian children as young as 12 for military indoctrination and auxiliary roles. In her view, using underpaid or unpaid vulnerable groups allows Iran to reduce military spending and direct funds to other IRGC structures and regional networks.

Rosenberg called on the United States to impose Magnitsky Act sanctions on IRGC border commanders, Basij recruiters, and involved Iranian law enforcement officials. She also proposed that the European Commission strengthen monitoring of illicit financial flows linked to Iranian human trafficking networks.

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