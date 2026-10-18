California Governor Gavin Newsom held campaign events with Democrats in the U.S. state of New Hampshire several weeks before the November 3 midterm elections. The Hill reports.

Call to vote

In a post on social media platform X, Newsom said he was happy to return to New Hampshire and noted the activity of supporters and volunteers ahead of the vote. He also said he had joined campaigns of candidates at various levels and urged voters to cast their ballots.

Newsom published photographs from campaign events featuring Democratic Senate candidate Chris Pappas. Pappas is competing with former Republican senator John E. Sununu for the Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

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Senate race and presidential prospects

According to Decision Desk HQ, Pappas has an 84% chance of winning. The nonpartisan analytical project Cook Political Report rates the race as leaning toward Democrats.

New Hampshire is among the states that hold some of the first Democratic Party primaries in the 2028 presidential cycle. The Hill notes that Newsom’s trip to the state may be a sign of his possible participation in the 2028 presidential race.

Among other possible Democratic contenders, the publication names former Vice President Kamala Harris, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. During Donald Trump’s second presidential term, Newsom repeatedly criticized the U.S. president, including his social media style and actions in office.

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