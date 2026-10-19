In Poland, 72.5% of survey participants supported the possible extension of compulsory military service or military training to women. A total of 24.8% of respondents opposed such a decision, while another 2.7% were undecided, Interia reports.

Format of possible service

Supporters of involving women in the military do not have a common position on the format of possible service or training. According to a United Surveys by IBRiS poll conducted for Wirtualna Polska, 50.7% of respondents would support compulsory service for women in a format different from that for men, including in the medical or logistics sector.

Another 21.8% of respondents believe that in the event of possible conscription, men and women should not be differentiated — everyone should serve under the same conditions.

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Support for restoring conscription

The United Surveys by IBRiS study was conducted on October 2–4, 2026, on a nationwide sample of 1,000 people. Interviews were conducted using a mix-mode method involving CAWI and CATI.

At the same time, a separate Opinia24 survey for RMF FM showed lower support for the very idea of restoring compulsory military service. It was approved by 46% of respondents, 38% opposed it, and 16% could not give an unambiguous answer. If such an obligation were restored, 22% of those surveyed believe it should apply to both sexes, while 24% would support conscription of men only.

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