In Geneva, Switzerland, the Global Climate and Health Alliance presented a ranking of 117 national climate plans. According to it, 19 of the top 20 positions were taken by low- and middle-income countries, while the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions pay little attention to health issues in their climate commitments, Health Policy Watch reports.

Experts assessed how nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, address the risks of heat, malaria and air pollution, as well as the protection of healthcare facilities from floods and heatwaves. The ten highest-scoring countries produce about 1.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, ten major economies that received fewer than 10 out of 32 possible points, including China, the United States, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, account for more than 60% of global emissions.

Ranking leaders

Colombia took first place with 29 points. Its plan recognizes the right to health, links climate action to protecting life and provides for reducing black carbon — a pollutant that harms the lungs and contributes to warming. Nigeria came second with 25 points, while Cambodia ranked third with 24 points.

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Nigeria’s Ministry of Health estimated that cleaner air resulting from implementation of the plan could prevent more than 20,000 deaths from respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases, strokes and lung cancer, and save about $7.8 billion. Cambodia committed to training 21,000 healthcare workers and upgrading 100 healthcare facilities so they can withstand climate shocks.

Major emitters and financing

India, the world’s third-largest emitter, received two points: its plan does not name any air pollutant. Japan and New Zealand also received two points each. South Korea scored four points, Russia six, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United States seven each, and China, the United Kingdom and Australia nine each. The European Union scored 12 points, while Canada received 16.

Only nine of the 117 plans include a monetary assessment of health losses from climate change. Only Nigeria and Timor-Leste calculated the potential returns from health protection measures. According to the WHO, the health sector receives less than 0.5% of multilateral climate financing.

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