On the night of October 18 in Lithuania, law enforcement officers thwarted an attempted sabotage at a private company’s facility where Starlink satellite communication equipment is stored. The perpetrators attempted to destroy satellite antennas and control units using containers filled with flammable liquid.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius noted that the attack failed thanks to the swift action of the security services, which had informed the company of the threat in advance and stepped up security at the site. The head of government linked this incident to Russia’s hybrid war against European countries and emphasized that similar sabotage attempts had already been recorded in Poland and Bulgaria.

In light of this sabotage, as well as the crash of an unidentified drone in the north of the country, a meeting of the Lithuanian National Security Commission has been convened for October 19. On the agenda are investigations into the causes of these incidents and the expansion of law enforcement agencies’ powers to neutralize enemy drones.

Source: LRT.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a third suspect in the case of the arson attack on the Starlink station in Wola Krobowska.

In Bulgaria, law enforcement authorities detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out a sabotage attack on the night of October 9 against Starlink’s satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

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