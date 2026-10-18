Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times during the week-long ceasefire

In the week following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire, Russia launched 76 attacks on Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors. During that time, Russian forces launched nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles at Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia continues to strike critical infrastructure and is attempting to leave Ukrainians without electricity.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite the declared energy ceasefire. In the week following Donald Trump’s statement, Russian forces struck Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times.

According to him, in the past week alone, Russia has used nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles against Ukraine. Most of the missiles were ballistic. “Since the U.S. President announced the energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has deliberately struck Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times,” Zelenskyy noted.

Russia attacked substations in four regions

On the night before this article was published, Russian troops again struck energy infrastructure. According to the president, substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were targeted. Ukrainian consumers are feeling the consequences of the attacks. Tens of thousands of families are without electricity. Power company workers and repair crews are working practically around the clock to restore the damaged facilities and bring power back to homes.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russian strikes are primarily targeting the energy sector. According to him, Russia is trying to cause widespread power outages in Ukraine. “The main targets of these strikes are the energy infrastructure; the Russians are trying to cause a blackout,” the president said.

There are casualties following the nighttime attacks

Overnight, Russian troops also attacked residential buildings in various regions of Ukraine. According to information provided by Zelenskyy, 12 people were reported wounded, including two children. Two more people were killed. The president expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

In the morning, Russian troops also struck an agricultural enterprise in Volyn. Emergency services are on the scene. Information about the consequences of this strike was being clarified at the time of this report.

Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to increase pressure on Russia

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia’s actions do not indicate a willingness to make peace. In his view, Moscow is using any signals of potential economic benefits as a pretext to continue the war. Zelenskyy appealed to the United States to take Russian attacks into account when making further decisions regarding pressure on the Kremlin. “And America must see that Russia is not taking any steps toward a compromise in response to the lifting of sanctions or agreements. On the contrary, they perceive every signal of a potential profit as proof that their bet on war is paying off and that they can continue fighting,” he emphasized.

According to the president, it is Russia’s position that is causing the war to continue, not the actions of Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression. “It is Russia that must be pressured so that peace has a chance. Thank you to everyone who understands this and is helping,” Zelenskyy added.

Thus, according to data cited by the president, during the week following the announcement of the energy ceasefire, Russia continued to systematically attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukrainian services are restoring damaged facilities, while the government is calling on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel.

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